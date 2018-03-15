Albert Adomah Shortlisted For Aston Villa Fans Player Of The Year Award

Albert Adomah has been nominated for Aston Villa fans player of the year award.

The 30-year-old is among a list of 15 players shortlisted for the gong that only players with 10 or more English Championship games under their belt this season qualify for.

The Ghana international is, however, a huge favourite for the accolade due to his excellent scoring form.

Adomah has appeared in 30 games, involving 27 starts and registered the most goals, 14, for Villians.

Votes will decide the winner of the award.

The exercise will go on until 13th April, with the winner expected to be revealed at the Aston Villa End of Season Awards Dinner on 22nd April.

