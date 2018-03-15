Former England Referee Dermot Gallagher Believes Jordan Ayew’s Red Card Was Legitimate

Former England referee and Sky Sports refereeing expert Dermot Gallagher have jumped to the defence of referee Michael Oliver for showing Ghana international Jordan Ayew a red card, insisting it is legitimate.

The Swansea City forward was sent off by referee Michael Oliver in the Swans' clash with Huddersfield Town last weekend.

But in the opinion of former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher, it was a clear red card for the Ghana international.

The in-form Ayew was dismissed after just 11 minutes on Saturday after landing a raised boot into the knee of Huddersfield skipper catching Jonathan Hogg.

Swansea officials had a different opinion about the straight dismissal and considered appealing the decision of Michael Oliver but rescinded later.

In Sky Sports' 'ref watch', Gallagher wrote: "A clear red card for Ayew, whereas Hogg saves himself by moving his leg down at the final moment."

He added: "It could theoretically have been both off. But when you look at it, what happens is both go in high, but Hogg brings his foot down, his foot is low, it's a trailing leg planted and Ayew hits him on the knee."

Jordan will miss the Swans clash with Tottenham Hotspurs on Saturday.

