Ghana Skipper Asamoah Gyan’s Form Surprises Turkish Side Kayserispor

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan displayed a surprising performance in his side's 3-2 win over Karabukspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday according to officials of Kayserispor.

Gyan who lasted the entire duration of the game for the first time after 10 months was applauded by the technical and management staff of the side leading the attack in a two top with Kravets in the absence of Umut Bulut.

Even though Gyan did not score, his output in the game was shocking for his side as they least expected him to last the entire duration of the game.

The Ghana skipper has been rocked by persistent injuries hampering him from giving his all to the side since joining last season.

Gyan flew across a number of targeted shots as well as creating scoring options for his side regardless of his inability to score.

He is expected to maintain his starting role as he rediscovers his form and guides the side to a better position in the league.

