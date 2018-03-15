Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubakar NOT Giving Up On Qualification Dream

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar insists they are focused on beating ES Setif in the return leg of the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions are itching to become nation's first club to qualify to the money zone of the competition.

The Dormaa-based outfit will have to do away with defeat in Algeria to realize that dream as they hold a narrow 1-0 lead ahead of the return encounter in Algeria.

Several pundits have spelt doom for the Fire Boys ahead of the game after failing to kill of their opponents in Ghana during the first leg.

However, coach Abubakar believes his charge has what it takes to come out of the game unscathed.

'We are not giving up because we are still in the game and in fact, we are leading in this game." he said

"Setif are a very good side but we have also prepared well for that challenge, one we think will be difficult but we can make it."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com