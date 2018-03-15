modernghana logo

20 minutes ago

Ghana Unchanged In Latest FIFA Rankings

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Black Stars of Ghana still remains 54th in the World and 8th in Africa in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Thursday.

The top five is unaltered, with 2014 World Cup winners, Germany still on top, while Poland (6th, up one) are the only movers in the top 20, having climbed into joint-sixth position alongside Spain.

That rise leaves the World Cup-bound Poles just one place short of their best-ever ranking position.

Africa's top 10:
Tunisia 23
Senegal 27
Congo DR 39
Morocco 42
Egypt (44)
Cameroon (51)
Nigeria (52)
Ghana (54)
Burkina Faso (56)
Algerian (60)

