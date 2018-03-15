Twenty Five Players Invited To Black Queens Camp

Twenty-five (25) players have received call-ups into the Black Queens camp as they begin preparations for next month’s international friendly game against Japan.
The Black Queens will face the former FIFA Women’s World Cup champions in a game scheduled to be played in Japan on April 1.
The senior women’s national team, who won the maiden WAFU Women’s Championship in Abidjan last month, will use this game as part of their preparations for the African Women’s Championship to be played in Ghana.
Ghana could also play Morocco in a two-legged international friendly to be played later this year.
The 2018 African Women’s Championship will begin from 17 November to 1 December 2018.
Below are the players who have been invited to start camp in preparation for the upcoming:
Patricia Mantey
Ellen Coleman
Gladys Amfobea
Phelicity Asuako
Janet Egyir
Juliet Acheampong
Grace Asantewa
Priscilla Okyere
Jane Ayieyam
Portia Boakye
Alice Kusi
Nana Ama Asantewa
Mavis Owusu
Rita Okyere
Grace Asare
Ernestina Tetteh
Justice Tweneboa
Liticia Zikpi
Rosemary Ampim
Alberta Asante
Lilly Neber Laurence
Fafali Dumahisi
Nancy Coleman
Theresa Ackon-Cobbinah
Edem Atorvo