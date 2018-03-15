Twenty Five Players Invited To Black Queens Camp

Twenty-five (25) players have received call-ups into the Black Queens camp as they begin preparations for next month’s international friendly game against Japan.

The Black Queens will face the former FIFA Women’s World Cup champions in a game scheduled to be played in Japan on April 1.

The senior women’s national team, who won the maiden WAFU Women’s Championship in Abidjan last month, will use this game as part of their preparations for the African Women’s Championship to be played in Ghana.

Ghana could also play Morocco in a two-legged international friendly to be played later this year.

The 2018 African Women’s Championship will begin from 17 November to 1 December 2018.

Below are the players who have been invited to start camp in preparation for the upcoming:

Patricia Mantey

Ellen Coleman

Gladys Amfobea

Phelicity Asuako

Janet Egyir

Juliet Acheampong

Grace Asantewa

Priscilla Okyere

Jane Ayieyam

Portia Boakye

Alice Kusi

Nana Ama Asantewa

Mavis Owusu

Rita Okyere

Grace Asare

Ernestina Tetteh

Justice Tweneboa

Liticia Zikpi

Rosemary Ampim

Alberta Asante

Lilly Neber Laurence

Fafali Dumahisi

Nancy Coleman

Theresa Ackon-Cobbinah

Edem Atorvo