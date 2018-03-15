Ghana FA Faces Great Olympics In Court Today Over Start Of Premier League

The Ghana FA will appear in court today praying the judge dismisses the injunction request from Accra Great Olympics to pave the way for the start of the Premier League this weekend.

The Accra-based club applied for a second injunction pending an appeal to prevent the Ghana Premier League from starting without Olympics.

The case was adjourned to 15 March following Olympics failing to appear in court with the excuse that Lawyer Kwesi Austin was sick.

The appeal hearing was originally set for 15 March 2018, however, the GFA moved to push the hearing forward to speed to start of the leagues in the country.

Olympics then wrote a letter to the court reporting lawyer Kwesi Austin was sick.

The abridgement hearing had then been adjourned to the original 15 March 2017

The court, on the other hand, has awarded a cost of GHC1000 against Olympics for not appearing in court.

The Wonder Club has placed a court injunction on the commencement of the 2017/18 campaign claiming the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA failed to give them a fair hearing in their protest filed against Bechem United after fielding an unqualified player.

The Disciplinary Committee rejected the claim by Olympics on two counts saying the quest for boardroom points cannot be granted as the protest was out of time.

The GFA rules state that a protest must be made within three days of the match being played but Olympics made their request SEVEN MONTHS after the game.

Their petition was also thrown out because there is nothing like a petition in the federation's laws in the quest for points.

The long drawn legal battle in a courtroom was initially ruled by Justice Anthony Yeboah, a justice of the High Court, who rejected the first application by Olympics for an injunction on the league.

The start of the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season was postponed for the second time following the second application of injunction by Accra Great Olympics.

According to the Article 21 Clause 1 sub Clause 4 of the GFA statues which stipulates that clubs that fail to exhaust all internal modes of conflict resolution and seek redress at the court of law shall be expelled from the league.

