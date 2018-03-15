Hearts of Oak Part Ways With Alexander Kouassi

Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have terminated the contract of Ivorian striker Alexander Kouassi ahead of the coming season, according to media reports.

Kouassi joined the Phobians on a three-year deal at the start of last season and quickly hit the ground running in pre-season with some delightful goals.

However, the former Minerva forward failed to replicate that form in the season and largely spent the campaign on the fringes.

According to the reports, the bulky hitman was axed from the team after being regarded as surplus by the Club.

The Phobians made some decent purchases during the transfer window hence blocking Ivorian's chances in the team.

Coach Henry Willington, however, excluded him from his squad for the upcoming season.

