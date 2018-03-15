'I Want To Be Remembered For Building Sporting Infrastructures' - Minister

Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports has said, he wants to leave office as a minister, who supervised the construction of many sporting infrastructures and youth centres across the country.

The minister who said this on Tuesday during a meet-the-press series in Accra said, his 'a major headache' since assuming office as a minister was building modern multipurpose Youth Centers as soon as possible across the country.

The minister said it would be his proudest moment, after his term of office, to see all the regions in the country receive modern multipurpose youth centres.

Mr Asiamah said that he was 'committed to providing and maintaining the necessary sports infrastructure for sustained development in sports and to ensure that sports are used as a tool promote the image of Ghana and contribute to national development.'

He stated that some of the sports infrastructural developments have started and was keen on adding more.

He noted that the ministry 'has the money for it' and would commence the construction of such facilities this month.

'Rehabilitation of the Accra Sports stadium has started as you all already know. The reconstruction of the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex was also on the course and the refurbishment of the dilapidated office of the ministry is ongoing,' he said.

'We are also building state-of-the-art resort centres for the youth. And as I have said it is going to happen in all the ten regions. For Accra, it is going to happen at the Kaneshie Sports Complex, which would become the 'Azumah Nelson Youth and Sports Center.

'These centres would have the following facilities; FIFA standard football pitches in all the ten regions, basketball courts, handball courts, volleyball courts, tennis courts, housing rooms, ICT centers,entrepreneurship training centers, restaurants, gymnasiums and multipurpose conference or theatre halls,' he stated.