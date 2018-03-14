Black Bombers Leave For Commonwealth Games With Great Hope Of inning Medals

The seven-member Black Bombers squad with their two experienced coaches have left for the 2018 Commonwealth Games with great hope to achieve something for themselves and mother Ghana.

Coaches Ofori Asare, an AIBA instructor and Akai Nettey who are leading the team were optimistic and very sure that the current crop of Bombers are young and capable of winning many medals.

According to Coach Asare, the boys have graduated after they all claimed gold at the ECOWAS Championship.

He noted that the authorities should have allowed more boxers to go to the Games so that they can feature in all the weight categories and have better chances of winning more medals.

According to Asare, the young amateur boxers are ready to die for the nation, and the promise by an Australian businessman to reward the gold medalists with $10,000 has given them more motivation to go all out.

The seven Bombers are 49kg - Suleimana Tetteh, 52kg – Akimos Annang Ampiah. 56kg – Samuel Yaw Addo, 60kg – Abdul Omar Wahid, 64kg – Jesse Lartey, 69kg – Abubakar Kwesi Quartey and 75kg – Issa Rhaman Lawson.

Meanwhile, Mr George Lamptey, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation who will join the team in Australia later thanked the media who watched the boxers at their last training sessions at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

He also commended all individuals and companies who supported the boxers while camping at Cape Coast and the government of Ghana.

Mr Lamptey also thanked Cocoa From Ghana, the headline sponsor of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who has promised to support the development of Ghana amateur boxing to the next Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In another development, members of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) have organized a prayer session for the Bombers and their President, Mr Steve Ashie is also sure that all the boxers will reach the medal zone.