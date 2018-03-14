'Mafia' At Youth And Sports Ministry Is A Myth - Isaac Asiamah

Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports, has rubbished claims of unscrupulous activities at the ministry, insisting there is no 'mafia' as has been branded with the outfit.

The ministry has been described by many as one of the most dangerous ministries, following the frequent reshuffle of ministers.

In the last decade, the ministry has seen 11 ministers changed - some under unexplained circumstances.

However, in a meet the press series on Tuesday in Accra, Mr Asiamah rejected those assertions saying, the only issue was that the ministry had lacked visionary leaders to provide direction.

He said, he used his first month in office to learn about the dangers associated with the ministry but realised there was none.

'I assumed office on 10th Feb 2107. I used the first one month studying, consulting, interacting, interviewing staff and stakeholders including the media. I also did a lot of research on the terrain I have entered. Throughout my period of study and observation, I tried to discover the so-called mafia at the ministry.

'I am happy to report to you ladies and gentlemen, that I have found no mafia at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

'Today as we speak, I have not encountered any mafia. I have a loyal and dedicated team, people who are committed to the cause of Ghana and have Ghana at heart. All that they need is a leader who would provide that sense of direction.

'For me, we are working as a team. So there is no cause for alarm as a far as I remain the minister of Youth and Sports, we will work as a team for the development of Youth and Sports.'