Crocked Minnesota United Forward Abu Danladi Starts Light Training

Minnesota United forward Abu Danladi started light training on Tuesday as he fights his way back to full fitness.

The 22-year-old is recovering from a hamstring injury he carried over from pre-season to a tweak in the season opener.

The Ghanaian missed the side's Major Soccer League game against Orlando on Saturday due to the setback.

But the forward has returned to light training as he works his way back to full fitness.

'I'd like to think it's an anomaly, but we don't know,' coach Adrian Heath said of the comparison to last season.

Danladi's rookie season in 2017 was limited because of his back and hamstring problems but he recovered to scored eight goals and was runner-up in MLS rookie of the year voting.

