Medeama SC Coach Insists He Will Not Be Carried Away Despite Fine Pre-Season Form

Medeama SC head coach, Samuel Boadu says he will not be carried away despite his side's fine pre-season form.

The Mauve and Yellows underlined their readiness for the new campaign after thumping second-tier side Sekondi Hasaacas 5-0 at home on Sunday.

The heavy win followed their impressive outings against Premier League side Ashantigold and lower sides New Edubiase, Proud United and Gold Stars.

But the club's young and unassuming trainer Samuel Boadu is staying grounded.

"It's a slow process and we're not in a rush. We are still preparing for the season and we hope to excel," he told medeamasc.com

"There are so many matches to play in the upcoming season and it's important we get our acts together.

"There will be tough matches ahead but we're confident.

"We have a young crop of talented players who are hungry for success and we hope to make the best count."

The 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners take on Premier League new boys Karela United in the season's opener on Sunday.