Huddersfield Town Boss David Wagner Insists Jordan Ayew Deserved Being Sent Off

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has reiterated that Ghana forward Jordan Ayew deserved to be sent off on Saturday in their EPL fixture.

Ayew's tackle on Terriers skipper Jonathan Hogg saw him sent straight away in the 11th minute when Swansea City held Huddersfield Town to a scoreless stalemate.

The German-American has however backed referee Martin Taylor's decision to give Ayew the marching orders on the weekend to be a perfect call.

"The Swansea striker had to leave. The referee was right to send him off after that challenge and it's justifiable," Wagner said as quoted by Huddersfield Daily.

"I disagree with anyone who wanted the two players sent off. One was guilty," he added.

The 26-year-old is set to miss Swansea's FA Cup quarter-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the Premiership game against Southampton after the club decided not to appeal the red card.

