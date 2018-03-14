George Afriyie Confirms Readiness To Vacate Black Stars Position

The Vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) George Afriyie has affirmed his readiness to relinquish his role as the Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars.

During the Sports Ministry's meet-the-press exercise on Tuesday, Hon. Isaac Asiamah stated he wants Mr Afriyie to be stripped off his position as the Black Stars management chairman in a bid to guarantee the independence of the management committee of the team.

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua pointed to some of the recommendations approved by the white paper report on the 2014 World Cup presidential commission of enquiry.

Part of the recommendations included the removal of the GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi as well as his vice chairman of the Black Stars management committee.

And commenting on the issue during an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM, George Afriyie categorically stated his intention to vacate the position.

"I am ready to leave the Black Stars management Committee chairman post, it' not exclusive to me,' Afriyie told Oyerepa FM.

"I started serving at the GFA in 2006 as a member of the Division One league board, a member of the black meteors management committee with Randy Abbey as chairman before I rose to become the chairman of the CHAN team,"

"I've been Chairman of the Black Satellites, the juvenile committee chairman and now Black Stars management committee chairman. It's not my bonafide property, the position is not possession. It's not for my father nor mother's lineage."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com