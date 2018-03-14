Ghana Midfielder Nana Ampomah Wants To Play For Europe's Top Clubs

Waasland-Beveren midfielder Nana Ampomah is eyeing a big dream move to any of Europe's elite clubs.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian has impressed heavily for the Belgian side, scoring seven goals and providing three assists this season.

But the Ghana international is staying grounded and insists he wants to go abroad.

"With seven goals and three assists, I can not be satisfied," Ampomah told Het Nieuwsblad.

"I missed a lot of opportunities, and if I am progressing in that area, I will see bigger clubs, I am fine here, but my big dream is to end up at a top club abroad."

The African is under contract until summer 2019.

He joined the side from KV Mechelen in 2016.

