Ghanaian Musicians Scrambling To Have Asamoah Gyan On Their Labels For Global Attention

Asamoah Gyan is subject to huge interest from numerous musicians who are ready to give him lines on their tracks just for his fame.

The multi-talented Gyan has made a return to music for the first time in four years following the mysterious disappearance of his friend and music compatriot Castro- partnering Stonebwoy in what is the trending song now in Africa titled 'Dirty Enemies'

The former Sunderland man who currently plays for Turkish side Kayserispor has been involved in some top draw songs in the past with Castro, but few envisaged a come-back soon at least not in the manner he has made 'Dirty Enemies' an instant hit.

The footballer cum businessman has been able to use his fame and influence to capture the attention of music lovers blended with his good relationship with global footballers like Didier Drogba and Wilfred Bony has seen the song catapulted to one of the most listened to in Ghana and beyond.

Stonebwoy currently engulfed in a tussle with Zylofon media over contractual hitches is enjoying the fertile partnership with Gyan while numerous musicians are still waiting in the line hoping to have a bite of the cherry.

According to GHANAsoccernet.com Gyan has been reluctant to return to music but the persistence of Stonebwoy has paid off and the decision to return to music was well timed with Asamoah Gyan not having the best of times on the field.

According to sources, Gyan is ranked behind sensational rapper Sarkodie and controversial yet talented dancehall artiste Shatta Wale as the most sort after artist in Ghana at the minute.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com