Latif Blessing Will Not Switch Nationality - George Afriyie

Management Member of the Black Stars who doubles as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], George Afriyie is confident Latif Blessing will not switch nationality.

The skilful winger is yet to get a national team call despite his glittering form in the Major League Soccer.

Earlier this year, several reports emerged the former Liberty Professionals man is considering playing for the USA national team after consistent snub but the astute football administrator has dispelled the reportage insisting he will not play for the Americans.

“I don’t think that Latif is going to switch nationalities.

“He is my son and I don’t think there is anything like that.

“Sometimes players get very frustrated because he is playing very well and so he thinks it is time to get a call-up to the Black Stars.

“Let us leave that to the coach because if the coach sees him in his plans he will definitely give him a call-up,” he stated.

Latif Blessing was crowned Premier League player of the year in the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season before he joined Los Angeles FC in the MLS.