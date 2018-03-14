Ghana Midfielder Prince Buaben Set For Hearts Exit

Ghana midfielder Prince Buaben Abankwah will be one of the high-profile names to leave Hearts of Midlothian this summer.

Buaben, who joined the Jambos in the 2014 season from English lower-tier side Carlisle United, has been mentioned as one of the two players whose contracts will not be renewed when it expires at the end of the season.

According to Scottish tabloid Express Sport, manager Craig Levein is looking to augment his squad at least with nine players in the summer.

The reports indicate that the club's head of recruitment John Murray is looking to acquire two goalkeepers, left-back, a centre-half, defensive and offensive central midfielders, two strikers and a winger.

The news will come as a big blow to the 29-year-old midfielder, who has been largely deployed as a centre-back for the club in the ongoing campaign.

The once-capped Ghana international has made 17 appearances in the Scottish Premier League this term.

