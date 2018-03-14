Wa All Stars CEO Insists GPL Delay Could Drive Sponsors Away

The Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars, Oduro Nyarko is of the view that the delay of the Ghana Premier League could drive corporate bodies interested in sponsoring the country's elite division away.

Accra Great Olympics who suffered relegation from the elite division in the 2016/17 season has halted the commencement of the Premier League serving the country's football governing with a court injunction in protest against Bechem United for fielding an unqualified player.

"The happenings in our league now are very pathetic. It has really affected our planning. We have gotten sponsorship and now the league is on halt. I'm even scared they might write off their sponsorship deal with us," he told Asempa Sports.

The seasoned football administrator also argued that the Ghana FA should suspend the league this season and play the novelty league to aid in synchronizing our league with the European Leagues.

"The clubs should come together and play a novelty league or the FA can bring the other competitions forward to keep the boys busy," he said.