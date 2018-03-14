modernghana logo

23 minutes ago | Sports News

Deportivo Alaves Leave Out Mubarak Wakaso For 'Unexplained' Reasons In Real Bestis Defeat

Deportivo Alaves left out midfielder Mubarak Wakaso in the side's 3-1 defeat at home to Real Betis on Monday for unexplained reasons.

The 27-year-old failed to make the squad for the home game against their opponents at the Estadio de Mendizorroza.

The Ghana international has made just 12 appearances since joining the Spanish side.

Loren Moron grabbed a brace with Javi Garcia getting the other for Betis with Ruben Sobrino

