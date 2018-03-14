Ghana Skipper Asamoah Gyan Plays First Full Throttle In Kayserispor Win Over Karabukspor

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan lasted the entire duration of the game in Kayserispor 3-2 win over Karabukspor on Sunday in the Turkey Super Lig.

Despite not scoring, Gyan saw 90 minutes of the game for the first time in 10 months - a major boost for the side.

Leandrinho opened the scoring for away side Karabukspor with Artem Kravets equalizing for the home team Kayserispor.

Deniz Turuc added a second for Gyan's team with Artem Kravets adding a third before Olafur Ingi Skulason pulling one back for Karabukspor.

The Ghana skipper is expected to keep his fitness up to maintain his consistency for the Kayseri side.

The Ghanaian player joined the Turkish club in July 2017.

