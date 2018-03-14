Asamoah Gyan Overly Excited With First 90 Minutes Appearance After 10 Months

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is overly excited about his performance after lasting the entire duration of the game in his side's 3-2 win over Karabukspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Ghana skipper who has not been very active since joining Kayserispor lasted the entire 90 minutes of the game for the first time since May 2017.

Even though he did not score, Gyan was happy with his ability to last the full throttle of the game, hoping to continue in subsequent matches.

"Great performance on Sunday, I was so happy for myself because for the first time in a year I was able to last the entire duration of the game," Gyan said in an Instagram video.

"I feel so good, I was able to play 90 minutes, great game although I didn't get a goal the performance was good.''

"It was a good team performance and I am very happy for myself because it feels to be back."

