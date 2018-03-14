Joseph Esso Earns Praise From Assistant Coach

Deputy Coach of Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom has heaped praises on new signing Joseph Esso.

The attacker joined the Premier League giants as a free agent from Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs on the transfer deadline day.

Esso earned praises from the supporters despite losing 1:0 in a friendly match against Elmina Sharks at the Cape Coast Stadium.

"Esso has impressed me a lot,' Odoom told the official club website.

"Esso is a very strong boy, tactically; he is very good; he is also good on the ball. He knows when to pass and when to move and on top of that, he is disciplined as well. I believe he will be key for us this season because he is a top quality acquisition.'

Esso is expected to form a core part of the attacking trident with Winful Cobbina and Cosmos Dauda in the forthcoming campaign.