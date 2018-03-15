Premier League Clubs Agree StarTimes Broadcasting Matches Away From Home Ahead Of New Season

Ghana's Premier League clubs have agreed to the broadcast plans of television right holders StarTimes which will see teams play outside their home venues for coverage purposes.

The unpopular and shocking decision will see the television right holders broadcast matches from only five venues - Cape Coast, Elmina, Kumasi, Obuasi and Sokagope in the upcoming campaign.

The Ghana FA has rectified the proposal after a meeting with members of the 16 Premier League Clubs in Accra on Tuesday.

The latest move means each club will play at least two games away from home in the season to facilitate television coverage with a paltry compensation of GHC4000.00

The decision will ruffle feathers in the West African nation after the proposal was initially rejected by some top FA officials.

But it appears the Chinese company have had their way again and will only telecast matches from only five venues throughout the season.

It's unclear how the latest decision will be received after it was initially condemned by the majority of Ghanaian soccer fans.

