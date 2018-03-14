2018 Africa Women's Championship: CAF Inspection Team To Visit Ghana In June

The CAF inspection team will arrive in Ghana in June to check the state of the country's preparedness ahead of the hosting 2018 Africa Women's Championship in November.

The inspection mission in the West African nation will last for five days.

The CAF inspectors were believed to be unimpressed during their first visit to the country.

But the Local Organising Committee has assured the country will be ready for the tournament in November this year.

"Everything is going on smoothly, we have prepared very well for the competition, there has been an inspection from CAF and they are expected to come for the second inspection, we will officially launch the competition on March 23, 2018," Chairperson for the LOC, Freda Prempeh told TV3

"The Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium will host the matches; we are also working on the Legon Sports Stadium, and the Achimota Park which will be the training pitches for the teams that will be based in Accra.

"The Ndoum Sports Stadium and the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium will also serve as training grounds for the teams in Cape Coast.

"So I can say preparation is going on very well and we can't wait to get the competition started, she added.

