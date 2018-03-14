'We Will Take AshantiGold To The Next Level'- Nana Achiken Assures

Nana Adu Abankoro Acheampong, the founder of Achiken FC, has set his sights on returning the club to its glory days after investing heavily in the club.

Nana Adu Abankoro Acheampong and Dr Kwaku Frimpong, alias champion, who are both keen supporters of the club, have merged to take control of the club after AngloGold Ashanti decided to lessen themselves of the workload of the Obuasi-based outfit.

These two will now be the forerunners of the club until further notice. AngloGold Ashanti has just maintained 1% of the club's shares whiles 99% has been handed over to the two investors.

"We are here to help raise the club again, we hope to get massive support from everyone to help realize this vision. We aim to rejuvenate the fanbase of the club (Shaft) and to see them function even better than in the 90's. This is clearly our vision for the club for the coming years," he said on Hot FM.

"As part of our plan, the club will on Thursday unveil it's new players to the fans in Obuasi. We have also done some renovations at the Len Clay stadium. A visit to the stadium will confirm this," he added.

AshantiGold last won the GPL in 2014/15 season.

