Heart of Midlothian Unlikely To Renew Contract Of Ghanaian Midfielder Prince Buaben
Heart of Midlothian are unlikely to extend the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben.
The current deal of the 29-year-old expires in the summer but the club has decided against any renewal.
Express Sport is reporting the Ghanaian will have to seek a new challenge elsewhere after spending three years at the club.
He is no longer part of the long-term plans of manager Craig Levein's for next season.
The reports further say head of recruitment John Murray has circulated a list of agents and trusted player sources as to what positions the Jambos want to fill.
