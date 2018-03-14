We Are Yet To Secure Friendly Match For The Black Stars - GFA PRO

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saanie Daara says they are yet to receive any offer from any country to engage the Black Stars in a FIFA international friendly match.

Reports emerged last month that the Black Stars will take on Iceland and Nigeria as part of the latter's preparations for the FIFA World Cup in June.

But for the BBC worker says his outfit are yet to secure any friendly match for the Black Stars.

'As I speak to you now the FA hasn't confirmed the friendly match yet," Saanie Daara told Sportsnetghana.com

'So I am unable to tell you if we have confirmed a match or not. We are in talks with many other Federations about a friendly and when these talks are confirmed and crucially signed and we will talk about it," he added.