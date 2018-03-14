Sports Minister Charges Ghana FA To Fix GPL Delay

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has called on the country's football governing body to find a quick solution to the delay in the start of the 2017/18 GPL.

Accra Great Olympics who suffered relegation in the 2016/17 campaign has served the Ghana Football Association with a court in a protest against Bechem United for fielding an unqualified player against them last term.

Speaking at a Meet the Press event on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah says he is unhappy with the delay of Ghana's top flight and urged the FA to find a quick fix to the problem.

'I'm not happy at all; I must be honest with you. I told the GFA president that whatever it takes to resolve this issue they should continue,' the Minister said.

'The GPL is an avenue for certain people in this country. Every time I go to the stadium, my doughnut will be bought and that is a means of income for somebody and these petty things help our people."

'So, make sure you resolve all the differences that we have to ensure the league starts well.'

This is not the first time there has been an injunction to halt the Ghana Premier League after King Faisal went to court for a similar situation in the 2013 league season.