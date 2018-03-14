Thirty-Eight Players Invited To Black Starlets Camp

Thirty-Eight (38) players have been invited to camp as the National U-17 [Black Starlets] to begin preparations for the upcoming U-17 WAFU Zone B qualifying games which will be played later this year.

The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Wednesday 14th March 2018 at 5pm.

Below are the 38 players:

Goalkeepers

Kudjoe David

Ofori Samuel

Quaye Clinton

Defenders

Issahaku Fatawu

Shayibu Abubakari

Alhassan Uzair

Wahab Sulley

Brenyah Aaron

Yeboah Rockson

Umar Mohammed

Anim Bismark

Nti Emmanuel

Tamimu Wahab

Midfielders

Adjei Frimpong Eugene

Abbass Samari

Atiah James

Kwofie Ransford

Wadudu Zakari

Sesi William

Abdul Rashid Fuseini

Opoku Ware Gabriel

Akumagoa Kennedy

Musa Mohammed

Iddrissu Napari

Glabo Salim Yussif

Abotse George

Strikers

Ntiamoah Robert

Ofori Kingsley Drobo

Annan Baah Kingsley Bafour

Gyamfi Kingsley

Tawiah Peter

Ganiyuh Issaka

Doe Caleb

Addo Joseph Tetteh

Wiredu Obed

Darko Robert

Shaibu Tofik

Sulley Majeed