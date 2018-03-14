Kwesi Nyantakyi Calls For A Dialogue On The Decline Of Football In The Country

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has called for a dialogue on the decline of football in the country.

The Wa All Stars financier and CAF 1st vice have been accused of not having interest in developing football in the country leaving it in limbo.

However, Nyantakyi stated emphatically that there has been an improvement in some aspects of the game but admitted that more development will be needed to change the face of the game.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ Meet the Press session in Accra on Tuesday, the seasoned football administrator said, “When we come to infrastructure, we can look at it. When it comes to funding, we can look at it. But most of the views expressed are very subjective for me to agree that Ghana Football is on a decline. It’s not on a decline on all front” he stated.

“We can agree on the areas that there has been a decline” he admitted explaining that, the GFA’s summit in the Central Regional capital last year comprehensively looked at what stakeholders could do to hasten the growth of the game.

“The FA on its will, without any prompting from anywhere, did a summit in Cape Coast. We did a holistic view of all the thematic areas of football management in the country. We looked at youth football, coaching, Premier League, First and Second Division, Women’s Football, Refereeing, National Teams, etc. and we identified ailing aspects of our game and then prescribed remedial measures to address the decline where the case is” he noted.

“We received a very detailed and erudite presentation by Dr Owusu Ansah, who represented the Minister and the Government’s input was very useful. I think it’s important to dialogue, agree on the areas and move forward but if you sit in your bedroom and just say football is on a decline without going into details, it will be difficult for us to accept that.”