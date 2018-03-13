Sports Ministry To Commence Sod Cutting Exercise For Regional Sports Complexes

The Sports Ministry will commence the sod cutting exercise to initiate the construction of modern sports complexes all over the country according to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

The exercise will start next week to usher in the construction of the modern facilities which will be constructed in all the ten regions of the country.

Sport infrastructure is a major problem facing the development of sports in the country, limiting the progress of sporting events and talents grooming at large.

Addressing the public at his first Meet the Press session, the Sports Minister revealed plans by his Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development to put the facilities up.

"Next week, we, in collaboration with the Zongo Ministry will begin to sod cutting exercises to commence the construction of modern sports complexes in all the ten regions in the country," he said.

When asked about the timelines of the projects, Hon. Asiamah indicated that the projects are supposed to be completed within nine months so Ghanaians should expect the availability of the facilities by the end of this year.

He, however, disclosed that the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex is an exceptional case, hence it will take more time than the regional facilities.

"The project will take nine months to complete so Ghanaians would expect these facilities by the end of this year.

"However, the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex is an exceptional case since it requires more facilities and that will travel beyond the normal nine months," he added.

The Sports Minister who has taken the rejuvenation and upgrading of sporting infrastructure in the country very serious has been lauded by many for his enthusiastic approach to getting the facilities erected under his tenure.

