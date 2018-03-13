George Afriyie To Lose Black Stars Post

The Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah wants Ghana Football Association’s vice president George Afriyie to relinquish his role as Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars.

He believes that the removal of the GFA’s presidency from the role will guarantee the independence of the Management Committee of the senior national team.

The Sports Minister made the statement during a meet-the-press exercise (an avenue for updating the media and the public about government’s activities) in Accra, on Tuesday, March 13.

Isaac Asiamah had been highlighting on some of the recommendations approved by the white paper report on the 2014 World Cup presidential commission of enquiry.

Part of the recommendations included the removal of the GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi as the chairman of the Black Stars management committee.

After making known the implementation of that recommendation, the Sports Minister went further to reveal why he thinks, if the GFA president should serve as chairman, his vice as well shouldn’t handle such a position.

“Afriyie I hope it’s correct, yes, now you are the Chairman? [sic] that one too I think we should think about it,” he quipped.

The Sports Minister explained that his outfit will engage the Ghana Football Association on this issue to carve a way forward.

“We will have to have a dialogue on that issue so that the independence of that committee will also be guaranteed.

“For me let’s have a dialogue on that, if the president cannot do it, I don’t think…though the commission did not say you cannot do it…please but going forward I think we have to look at it,” Asiamah opined.