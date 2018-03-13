We Inherited $51M Debt - Sports Minister Reveals

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Asiamah has disclosed that his administration inherited a debt of $51 million at the Ministry.

The Member of Parliament for the people of Atwima Mponua constituency made this known when he was speaking at the Meet the Press on Tuesday in Accra.

“When I took office there was no money,”Asiamah said during Tuesday’s meet the press. “We inherited GHC 51 million as debt, there was nothing at the Sports Ministry.”

Asiamah, however, is confident his administration will work at making sports a tool for development.

Ghana will host the next edition of the African Women Championship, with the Black Queens poised to win the competition for the first time ever.

The Black Princesses and the Black Maidens have also qualified for the World Cups.