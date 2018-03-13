QNET Announces Sponsorship Of CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup And CAF Super CUP

QNET, a global e-commerce business and one of Asia’s biggest direct-selling companies has signed an Official Direct Selling Partnership with the African Club League championships, namely Total CAF Champions League, Total CAF Confederation Cup and the Total CAF Super Cup.

As a prominent Asian direct selling company, QNET provides a wide range of life-enhancing products that are offered through its proprietary e-commerce platform to customers and distributors in more than 100 countries. The company has over 26 offices and agencies worldwide, and more than 40 stockists, apart from localised operations or franchisees in a number of countries.

Trevor Kuna, CEO of QNET, said: “We, at QNET, take great pride in knowing that we have helped create a large number of successful entrepreneurs in Africa over the past few years, and this has, in turn, played a very important role in our growth in the region. This partnership will help cement, not only our commitment to our Independent Representatives and customers who have put us on the map as a leading direct selling company but also our relationship with the continent of Africa as one of our key markets for the future. QNET is dedicated to helping more entrepreneurs succeed in Africa as we have in many countries across the globe. It is our honour to sponsor these highly-respected championships, and we could not have wished for better partners than the Confederation of African Football to make this vision happen.”

Through the 2-year partnership, QNET is set to gain visibility and branding at the games of all three club competitions and will be organising on-ground activations to promote engagement with fans and QNET’s sales force, the Independent Representatives (IRs).

M. Ahmad, CAF president, commented: “One of our main targets is to build a stronger brand behind our club competitions by making them more and more popular. We also aim to increase the revenue generated by those competitions, namely the Total Champions League, The Total Confederation Cup and the Total Super Cup. This will enable us to distribute more incentives to our clubs and speed up the club licensing process, which is instrumental and pivotal for the professionalisation of the game on our continent. So partnering with renowned international companies, such as QNET, confirms that we are on the right track. We perceive this partnership as a sign of trust between CAF and QNET, and also proof of the fact that African Football is a marketable product worldwide.”

Among the benefits, QNET stands to gain a strong brand presence at the championship games, TV commercials during half-time breaks, and will be enabled to launch several fan engagement opportunities targeting Football fans through-out Africa and beyond. In addition, QNET will host match viewing parties for its distributors and Independent representatives (IRs) in different countries throughout Africa where they will be invited to watch the match on big screens and enjoy exclusive QNET- CAF Competition merchandise.

Recently, QNET Ghana organised its first-ever Expo at the Accra International Conference Centre and was attended by many stakeholders such as the Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Trade & Industry, Association of Ghana Industries, other private sector business associations, the media and members of the general public. At the successful Expo, a wide range of Qnet products was exhibited and the business module explained in details. QNET Ghana has embarked on some notable social responsibility activities, such as the e-library project for young students. Much more socially responsible projects are in the process of being implemented.