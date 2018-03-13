Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah Starts Training With Asante Kotoko Youth Side

Experienced Asante Kotoko shot-stopper Ernest Sowah has returned to the club's training after months of sloth following allegations of bribery labelled against him by the club chairman.

The former Berekum Chelsea custodian was accused him of taking bribe by the club's chief executive officer following their final day defeat to Liberty Professionals.

The 29-year-old was left frustrated after he was left out of the final squad registered for the upcoming season.

He was heavily linked with a move to sworn rivals Hearts of Oak during the transfer window but a deal couldn't be reached before the window was shut.

But he was spotted at the club's training ground- practising with the youth side as he aims to regain a call-up by new coach Samuel Fabin.

The former Berekum Chelsea and Don Bosco goalkeeper is still uncertain about his future with the Porcupine Warriors.

