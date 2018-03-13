Black Queens To Get $32K For Winning WAFU Cup

Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Asiamah has announced a package of $32,000 for the Black Queens for winning the 2018 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup.

The Minister said each member of the team will receive at least $1,000. He made this revelation at his first encounter with the press organised by the ministry of information on Tuesday.

Black Queens, led by coach Mercy Tagoe won the maiden edition of the competition last month. The team made the worse possible start but that they fought back to reach the final.

In the final, the Queens put up a spirited display to claim a 1-0 victory over host nation Ivory Coast. The tournament was a dress rehearsal for the upcoming 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Ghana.

And according to the Minister, the government is keen to ensure a successful hosting of the competition and has thus approved a budget of $8m.

He said the amount will be used for the renovation of stadia and other training facilities to be used.