Steve Pollack Brand Asante Kotoko As "Disrespectful" After Sending Secretary To Deliver His Exit Letter

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko manager, Steven Pollack, has hit back at his former employers again describing them as disrespectful due to the way and manner he was dismissed.

The former King Faisal gaffer was relieved from his post last month after failing to qualify the team to next round of the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup.

The FA Cup champions were kicked out of the preliminary round of competition by Congolese side, CARA Brazzaville over two legs.

And speaking to Accra based Citi FM on Sunday before he departed from the country, Pollack disclosed that the club did not show him enough respect when they sent the club’s secretary to deliver his sack letter.

“Rose [Padmore, Kotoko’s Administrative Secretary], called me asked ‘Are you home?’ I said ‘Yes’, then she comes over and delivers a letter and I went, ‘is this a joke?’,” Polack told Citi Sports.

“Then I send them out and call them back in after five minutes and asked them, ‘what’s the reason?’ but she said nothing.

“That’s not respectful enough. I’m a coach and if I don’t want to work with a player, I’m not going to send my secretary to come tell you that. I will tell it to your face, thank you for your previous work and wish you well.”

The English trainer won the MTN FA Cup defeating Hearts of Oak 3:1 and finished the 2016/17 season on the 5th position.