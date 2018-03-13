Benjamin Tweneboah Happy To Score Against Hearts of Oak

After scoring the only goal against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, Elmina Sharks winger, Benjamin Tweneboah says he is happy to score against the Premier League giants stating they were determined to win the game at all cost against the Phobians.

The swift winger got the only goal of the match in the 87th minutes for his club at the Cape Coast stadium.

"I’m happy, very happy now but I will give thanks to Almighty God”, he said.

Tweneboah also believes that Hearts of Oak and Kotoko are the biggest teams in the Premier League hence playing against them are not an easy task.

“If you come to Ghana the two big clubs are Hearts and Kotoko so playing against them is always tough. We the small clubs have to work harder in order to beat the bigger ones like Accra Hearts of Oak”.

Reacting to the new players who have just joined Sharks this season, Tweneboah stated that the new players are adjusting very well with the old players.

He later expressed worries due to the delay of the commencement of the Ghana Premier League (GPL); adding that, this is affecting the performance of the players and said he is training hard to improve on his performance to the club supporters.