Daniel Gozar Express Optimism Of Clinching 2017/18 GPL Golden Boot Award

AshantiGold goal poacher, Daniel Gozar has expressed his admiration of winning the golden boot award in the upcoming 2017/18 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Gozar made his loan deal permanent with the Miners ahead of the new campaign from Dreams FC after aiding the Obuasi based club to their maintain their Premier League status last season.

And ahead of the upcoming campaign, the bulky striker is now looking forward to clinch the topmost award with the Obuasi based club.

“I want to help my team to win the league and the FA Cup as well which is very important, last season was not bad as we survived but I believe we can win trophies this season,” Gozar told footballmadeinghana.com

“Personally, as a striker, my job is to bang in the goals so my aim is to win the top scorer award this coming season. Last season my striking partner Hans Kwoffie won it and I am confident I can emulate that achievement,”

Gozar netted six goals in the second round of the Ghana Premier League last season which included a fabulous finish in Ashanti Gold’s 1-0 over Heart of Oak in Accra.