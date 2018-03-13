Gyan Gets 90 Mins For First Time In 10 Months

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has expressed delight after playing his first full game since May 2017.

Gyan, 32, since his move to Kayserispor, has been battling recurring injuries which have limited him to just cameo appearances.

But on Monday, Gyan lasted the entire duration of Kayserispor's hard-fought win over Karabukspor in Turkish league. His last full game was for Al Ahli Dubai in Arabian Gulf league.

And the all-time leading scorer in the history of Black Stars, although disappointed not to be among the scorers, was thrilled with his performance.

''I am so happy that I was able to play my first 90 minutes for the first time in almost a year. I have been struggling with injuries but I feel so good now,'' Gyan said in an Instagram video.

''I didn't get a goal but it was a good performance as we[Kayserispor] won. The team is happy and looking forward to our next game.''

Asamoah Gyan signed for Kayserispor in July 2017 following the expiration of his contract at Chinese side Shanghai SIPG. He has managed a total of 628 minutes, scoring four goals.