Hearts of Oak PRO Confirm Talks With Frank Nuttal's Lawyer Over Owed Monies

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has disclosed that the club has been in touch with the lawyer of Frank Nuttal over monies owed to his client.

The Scotsman was shown the exit last month after he was found guilty of breaching the club's code of conduct.

Following his untimely sacking, the administrative manager of the club, Hackman Aidoo, confirmed that his outfit owes the former Gor Mahia coach some monies which they will fulfil in the coming days but will not take home any compensation.

And during an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM, the club's spokesman revealed they have received a letter from the beleaguered coach's lawyer over to his owed monies.

"Hearts of Oak has responded to the letter received from the lawyers of Frank Nutall demanding monies owed him. We have asked him to contact the accountant to trash out issues and he should also hand over all that belongs to Hearts in his possession to the administrative manager," Opare Addo told Oyerepa FM.

"It's true the car is with him and we expect him to do as we have communicated to him and his lawyers so all that is due him will be sorted out."

