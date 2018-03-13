Michael Essien Returns From Injury To Play For Persib Bandung In Training Match

Persib Bandung midfielder Michael Essien has stepped up his recovery from a long-term knee injury by tasting game time in almost two months.

The experienced Ghanaian enforcer has been sidelined since suffering knee injury during final embers of the Indonesian league last season.

The former Chelsea ace began training with Persib Bandung last month after undergoing a recovery therapy in London but was directed by the medical team to train away from the group.

He was left of the team's pre-season engagement with second-tier side Perserang Serang last month as he was given time to build his fitness ahead of the season.

However, the 35-year-old was able to feature in a training ground game over the weekend to the delight of the club's deputy, Fernando Soler.

"Today Essien has started playing in the game, but slowly, we still want to wait for him to get better, he's not 100 percent yet," he told the club's official website.

"I think that's a natural thing because he has not been part of our pre-season training. He feels pain on his foot if the team train on an on a synthetic grass."

