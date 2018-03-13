Former Kotoko Management Member Slams Steve Pollack Over "Visionless" Comment

Former management member of Asante Kotoko, David Serebour Boateng has slammed Steve Polack for describing the club as 'visionless'.

The former Berekum Chelsea gaffer was sacked last month after failing to guide the Porcupine Warriors through to the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup following their loss to Congolese side CARA Brazzaville 6:7 on penalties in the second league in Congo.

And his last interview with Accra based Citi FM before he left the shores of the country, the 57-year-old bewailed the lack of planning at Kotoko and gave the clearest indication that any time he has the opportunity to work with a Ghanaian club again, he will love to be at a club that appreciates planning.

"I'm a bit sad that I'm leaving. I feel like, I need to go home, have a little break; get refreshed mentally and physically, spend some time with my family and who knows I could be back here in a couple of weeks' time,' he told Citi FM.

"But if I was to come back to Ghana, It has to be a club that actually has a vision and plan, and a strategy for one, two, three-four-five seasons and they are ambitious. Not like hey! We got to win today otherwise you are out," he said.

"Well, let's just say, I don't know what the planning order is so you need to ask them what the plan is. I don't know what the plan is…'

However, Pollack's assertion did not go down well with Serebour Boateng, who worked under the regime of Dr Desmond Kofi Kodua Sarpong and has fiercely responded by claiming that it is the English gaffer who rather lacks vision.

"Steve Pollock himself doesn't have a vision. If we want someone to badmouth Kotoko, it shouldn't be Steve Polack, that $1,000 coach," Boateng told Happy FM.

Pollack joined Asante Kotoko in middle of last season and guided the club to win the MTN FA Cup and finished 5th in the league.