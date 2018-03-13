Venus Ends Serena's Comeback In Straight Set At Indian Wells

Serena Williams was beaten in straight sets by sister Venus in round three at Indian Wells to end her comeback after the birth of her child six months ago.

The former world number one had her serve broken four times as she lost 6-3 6-4 in California.

"I have a long way to go. It wasn't easy, obviously," said Serena, who was in her first event since beating Venus in the 2017 Australian Open final.

Venus moves on to the round of 16 where she will face Anastasija Sevastova.

