Man Utd Midfielder Michael Carrick Confirms Retirement

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has confirmed he will retire from playing football at the end of the season.

The former England international made the announcement at United’s press conference on Monday ahead of the Champions League last-16, second-leg match against Sevilla.

Carrick said: “There comes a time when as much as you don’t like it, it’s time to stop playing football. That’s pretty much where I am at.”

The 36-year-old said that a move into coaching at United was “looking likely”.

Carrick underwent a procedure earlier in the season to treat an irregular heart rhythm.

He said in November 2017 he had felt something was wrong after playing for United against Burton in the Carabao Cup in September.

The player had a cardiac ablation to correct the condition and said in a statement last November that he was “healthy”.

“I had a problem in the Burton game it started in the second half, had a few tests and the same problem came back on the Sunday of that week. I had a procedure the following week,” he said.

“I’m totally fine now, took a bit of time to get over. For two or three days I was thinking am going to carry on playing is it worth it but that passed and I got fit.

“I wanted to finish on my own terms so I was determined to get back fit.”