From Gold Coast To Gold Coast For Gold – Team Ghana Poised To Shine At Commonwealth Games

The Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Pious Hadzide has come up with a slogan for Team Ghana at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

According to him, Ghana was formerly known as Gold Coast and some people still refer to Ghana as the land of gold, hence adopting the catchphrase “From Gold Coast To Gold Coast For Gold”.

He noted that with this inspiration from where the 72 athletes are coming from and where they are going, it is motivating to adopt a slogan that can lead them to their targets.

Hon. Hadzide who is the chairman of the International Games Committee (IGC) said at the departure media encounter that he expects an improvement upon the last Commonwealth Games at Glasgow 2014, where Ghana had two bronze medals.

He said with the early preparations which saw the sportsmen and women enjoying non-residential and residential camping and improved training, he is very optimistic that the target of at least five medals would be achieved.

He said history has been made with the early preparation and the funds have been cut down by Australia is far than Glasgow.

He hinted that the team is moving to the third phase of preparations in Australia to acclimatise with the weather and have a feel of what they are expected at the Games.

Hon. Hadzide said 72 sportsmen and women would represent Ghana in 12 disciplines, with 35 technical men aiding them, with support from four medical doctors and 12 officials.

He commended the National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Federation heads, coaches, players and the media who have all contributed to building the solid team for the Games.

“You have sacrificed a lot for our nation and we are proud of you, go out there and perform your best, your patriotism and nationalism would be rewarded, I am fully confident in you” he expressed.

Umaru Nafitsa, captain of the female hockey team on behalf of Team Ghana thanked the sports authorities and hoped to do well to win laurels for the nation.

Boxing coach Ofori Asare, on behalf of the coaches and trainers, also thanked the government for the preparations and motivation. He promised that they would be returning with medals.

Others who gave inspiring messages were the Director General of the NSA, Hon. Robert Sarfo Mensah, Nana Adu Mankatta of the GOC, Fredrika Mensah PRO of the NSA and Steve Ashie, President of GBSU.