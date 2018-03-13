Juventus Star Kwadwo Asamoah Turns Down Napoli Offer

Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has turned than a juicy offer from Napoli according to reports in the Italian press.

The Ghanaian who turns 30 this year is set to bid farewell to the Old Ladies in summer with several clubs tabling mouthwatering offers for the playmaker.

According to an Italian newspaper, Rai Sports Asamoah has rejected the offer of Napoli reinforcing speculations that he will be joining Inter Milan.

The Ghanaian could still be in Italy but not with the Bienconeri as several reports in Italy have suggested a done deal with Inter.

Napoli were in the lead for the signature of the Ghanaian but the Nerazzurri's latest offer of â‚¬3m a year appears too attractive to be rejected.

