Sports Minister Meets The Press Today

The Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah will meet the press today to interact with the media after serving in office for a year.

The event will take place at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Information at 10:00 am.

The interaction which will be live on GTV which will see the Member of Parliament for the people of Atwima Mponua constituency answering several questions from the media bordering on his output in office since he took over.

Asiamah has recently been lauded by many for his numerous infrastructural facelift for most of the country's sporting facilities.

He's also credited with handling the seeming impasse that has always existed between sporting associations and the Ministry - with his era experiencing a cordial atmosphere.